Peruvian national soccer team coach Ricardo Gareca speaks during an interview in Bad Schoenborn, Germany, on Sept. 7, 2018, ahead of Peru's friendly against Germany. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

The Peruvian national soccer team is hoping to stay on the winning track when it takes on the United States this week in a friendly.

Peru and Team USA will meet on Tuesday, just four days after coach Ricardo Gareca's squad blew out South American champion Chile 3-0 in a friendly in Miami.