A handout photo made available by the Flamengo Rowing Club shows Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero during a training session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GILVAN DE SOUZA

Peruvian national team star striker Paolo Guerrero was back training Saturday with Brazilian club Flamengo and could appear in an official match this weekend now that his six-month doping suspension has ended.

Guerrero arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night from Switzerland, where on Thursday he testified before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.