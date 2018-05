Peruvian player Jefferson Farfan participates in a training of the Peruvian soccer team, in the Videna of the city of Lima, Peru, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian player Yoshimar Yotun (c) participates in a training of the Peruvian soccer team, in the Videna of the city of Lima, Peru, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru's national soccer team player Luis Advincula (C) participates in a training session of the team at the Videna sports city in Lima, Peru, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru looks to divine intervention to keep Guerrero in World Cup

Peru's national soccer team is hoping that heaven will smile on captain and top striker Paolo Guerrero's bid to convince FIFA to set aside a suspension and allow him to play in next month's World Cup, defender Luis Advincula said Monday.

"May God decide what happens," Advincula said, urging fans to join him in saying an Our Father for Guerrero to be granted authorization to join the national squad.