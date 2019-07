Peruvian national soccer team player Miguel Trauco arrives on June 30, 2019, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where his team will play Chile in the 2019 Copa America semifinals. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Chile and Peru, two of the biggest rivals in South American soccer, are set to meet this week in the semifinals of the Copa America, with a shot at a third straight title in the regional tournament on the line for the Chileans.

The "Clasico del Pacifico" between Chile and Peru is overshadowed only by the Argentina-Brazil rivalry in South American soccer.