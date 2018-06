Peruvian fans cheer their team during a friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Peru at Kybunpark Stadium in St. Gallen, Switzerland, on June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Peru soccer fans cheer near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from June 14 to to July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Peru's president said public broadcasting network TV Peru would be televising the matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, an event that marks the national squad's return to soccer's biggest stage following a 36-year drought.

Martin Vizcarra said the state-run National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru had signed an agreement with private network Latina de Television, owner of the World Cup broadcast rights in the country, to ensure the signal reaches all parts of the Andean nation.