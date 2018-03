Peru's Andre Carrillo (R) vies for the ball with Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (L) during the International Friendly soccer match between Peru and Croatia at Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE/Giorgio Viera

Peru's Yoshimar Yotun (C) vies for the ball with Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (back) and Sime Vrsaljko (front) during the International Friendly soccer match between Peru and Croatia at Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE/Giorgio Viera

Peru's Luis Advincula (R) vies for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic (L) during the International Friendly soccer match between Peru and Croatia at Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE/Giorgio Viera

Peru's Jefferson Farfan (C, back) vies for the ball with Croatia's Domagoj Vida (C, front) during the International Friendly soccer match between Peru and Croatia at Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE/Giorgio Viera

A goal by André Carrillo in the first half and another by Edinson Flores in the second sealed Friday in Miami an impeccable victory for Peru 2-0 in the prelude to the World Cup in Russia.

Carrillo put the team ahead in the 12th minute when they consummated a collective play of pressure at the rival's exit that ended with an error in the delivery of the ball by the Croatian central.