The olympic comitee preparing the assembly of Panam Sports on Sept. 06, 2018 in the headquarters of the Peruvian Olympic Comitee in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The Villa Deportiva Nacional under construction on Sept. 6, 2018 in Lima, Peru as it rushes to complete preparations for 2019 Pan Am Games. EPA- EFE/Ernesto Arias

Construction on the main venues for the 2019 Pan American Games in the Peruvian capital is entering the final stage with noticeable progress, but plenty remains to be done ahead of the July 26 inauguration.

While most of the key venues are expected to ready in March, some will likely not be finished until a few weeks before the games.