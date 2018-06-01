A handout photo made available by Perus's Football Federation shows Peruvian national soccer team captain forward Paolo Guerrero (C) as he arrives at a hotel in Schrun, Austria, late May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Sifuentes HANDOUT

Smiles broke out at Peru's pre-World Cup training ground in Austria Friday as the team welcomed back its captain Paolo Guerrero the day after an anti-doping ban that threatened his participation in the campaign was lifted, an efe-epa photographer reported.

The striker's trip to Russia had been uncertain until the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided not to oppose an appeal by the 34-year-old at the Federal Supreme Court in Switzerland to lift a 14-month ban for an alleged drugs violation.