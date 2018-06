Peru's players attend a training session at the Khimki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira

Peru's defender Luis Advincula attends a training session at the Khimki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira

Peru's Cartagena, Advincula believe win possible against France

Peru midfielder Wilder Cartagena and defender Luis Advincula on Tuesday said their national team is capable beating France, ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash in Russia.

Peru, which competes in Group C along with Denmark and Australia, will face Les Bleus on Thursday.