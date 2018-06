Yussuf Poulsen (R) of Denmark and Jefferson Farfan of Peru in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Peru and Denmark in Saransk, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jefferson Farfan of Peru reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. France won 1-0.EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan suffered a head injury during a training session and was admitted to a clinic in Moscow, where he spent the night, but the tests he has undergone are "favorable", the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said Saturday.

"Our national player Jefferson Farfan (collided) with a goalkeeper. He suffered a traumatic brain injury," the FPF statement says.