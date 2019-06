Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese celebrates after Peru defeated Uruguay on penalty kicks in the Copa America quarterfinals on June 29, 2019, at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese catches the ball of Uruguay's Luis Suarez during the penalty shoot-out after the Copa America 2019 quarter-finals soccer match between Uruguay and Peru, at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, 29 June 2019. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Pedro Gallese went from being a goat to becoming a hero in just one week, with the Peruvian goalkeeper bouncing back from a 5-0 loss to Brazil in which he was vilified by fans to helping his squad qualify for the Copa America semis by stopping Uruguay on penalty kicks.

The 29-year-old Gallese went from being blamed for Peru's blowout loss to Brazil to savoring the joy of victory after eliminating the 15-time Copa America winner.