The captains of the Australian, Danish and French national teams, Peru's rivals in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, on Monday joined the international trade union of professional footballers (FIFPro) in calling on FIFA to allow Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero to play in the upcoming tournament.
In a letter to FIFA, Australia's Mile Jedinak, Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Hugo Lloris of France, captains of their respective national teams, requested that their Peruvian counterpart be temporarily suspended from the doping ban that leaves him out of the World Cup.