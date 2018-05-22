Fans wait for the arrival of the captain of the Peruvian soccer team Paolo Guerrero at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, near Lima, Peru, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ernesto Arias

Peru's national soccer team Argentinian coach Ricardo Gareca speaks a press conference in Lima, Peru, 16 May 2018. Gareca qualified the suspension of the Court of Arbitration for Sport on striker Paolo Guerrero as unfair and demanded the FIFPro World Players' Union to intervene. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ernesto Arias

Jose Paolo Guerrero soccer player from Peru, arrives for a hearing at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The captains of the Australian, Danish and French national teams, Peru's rivals in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, on Monday joined the international trade union of professional footballers (FIFPro) in calling on FIFA to allow Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero to play in the upcoming tournament.

In a letter to FIFA, Australia's Mile Jedinak, Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Hugo Lloris of France, captains of their respective national teams, requested that their Peruvian counterpart be temporarily suspended from the doping ban that leaves him out of the World Cup.