Peruvian boxer Linda Lecca will seek the second world title of her career in a fight on Friday at the Palazzohalle in Karlsruhe, Germany.

That upcoming bout against Jordanian-born German Raja Amasheh, holder of the World Boxing Organization's super flyweight belt, will come four months after Lecca lost her World Boxing Association super flyweight title to Mexico's Maribel Ramirez in a controversial decision.