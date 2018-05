Photo provided on May 29, 2018 shows David Chauca, also known as "the Israelite," considered to be Peru's most devoted fan, in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru will put an end to a 36-year spell of bad luck during which the country's national team has not played in a World Cup tournament; a long wait that never made supporter David Chauca lose hope.

Chauca, also known as "the Israelite," is considered to be Peru's most devoted fan, as he has rarely missed one of the national team's training sessions, going so far as to climb on the roof of an adjacent house to watch the players practice.