Paolo Guerrero of Peru celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly soccer match between Peru and Paraguay in Trujillo, Peru, July 8, 2017. EPA-EFE file/STRINGER

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero can participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as his 14-month ban from a doping violation was suspended on Thursday.

The Federal Court of Switzerland accepted the appeal Guerrero filed on Friday, an urgent request to suspend the ban.