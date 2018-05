Flamengo's Paolo Guerrero (C-down) vies for the ball with Rodrigo Moledo (C-top) of Internacional de Porto Alegre during their Brazilian Championship match between Flamengo and Internacional de Porto Alegre at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Marcelo Sayao

Supporters of Jose Paolo Guerrero soccer player from Peru, react outside the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, before a hearing, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 03 May 2018. Media reports state that Paolo Guerrero and WADA are appealing at CAS against the six-month period of ineligibility imposed by FIFA on Paolo Guerrero further to an anti-doping rule violation. Banner reads: we are all Peruvian. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Flamengo's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their Brazilian Championship match between Flamengo and Internacional de Porto Alegre at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Marcelo Sayao

Flamengo striker from Peru Paolo Guerrero said Sunday he is confident he will receive a positive response from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), on his request that the six-month doping ban imposed on him by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) be lifted.

"I am very confident because I am innocent and I did not do anything," Guerrero said after the away match in which Flamengo lost 3-2 to Chapecoense on the fifth day of the Brazilian soccer Championship.