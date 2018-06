Peru's Paolo Guerrero (2-R) misses a scoring chance during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

French supporters celebrate a goal as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Montpellier, southern France, 21 June 2018. France won 1-0. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Peruvian fans watch a telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru at the FIFA Fan Fest area in Moscow, Russia, 21 June 2018. France won 1-0. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Peru's Paolo Guerrero (R) in action against French players Samuel Umtiti (C) and Paul Pogba (back) during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A supporter of Peru's national team reacts after a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. France won 1-0. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Peru's Paolo Guerrero (R) shows his frustration during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Peru had high expectations for its first World Cup appearance in 36 years, but those dreams ended with a 1-0 loss here Thursday to France in Group C action.

Like they did last Saturday in a loss to Denmark by that same score, the Peruvians showed at Ekaterinburg's Central Stadium that they have the skill to go toe-to-toe with top teams.