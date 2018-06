Peruvian national soccer team head coach Ricardo Gareca (C) leads his team's training session in Schruns, Austria, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Captain and striker Paolo Guerrero, who scored twice in last weekend's friendly with Saudi Arabia, heads Peru's final 23-man roster for World Cup 2018 in Russia, released Monday by the Peruvian Soccer Federation.

On Sunday, Peru's national team won its 14th consecutive match, beating Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Switzerland with a brace from Guerrero and one goal from Andre Carrillo.