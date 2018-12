ANDINA/Difusion provided this photo of Peruvian Soccer Federation head Edwin Oviedo being taken to the prosecutor's office in Lima on Thursday, Dec. 6. EFE-EPA/Courtesy ANDINA/Difusion

Edwin Oviedo, president of the Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF), was arrested Thursday and will be held for 15 days pending an investigation of alleged connections to a criminal organization, the Attorney General's Office said.

Oviedo, a major figure in the sugar industry, was picked up at his residence in the Lima district of San Borja under suspicion of links to "The White Collars of the Port," the name given by authorities to a ring of corrupt judges in the neighboring port city of Callao.