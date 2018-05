Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero, who plays for Brazil's Flamengo, warms up prior to his team's match against Internacional in Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

The Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF) on Sunday definitively confirmed that forward Paolo Guerrero will be called up to play in the Russia World Cup, with a committee scheduled to meet with him in Brazil to work out protocol arrangements.

"A team from the (FPF) will travel to Brazil to visit our player Jose Paolo Guerrero with the aim of taking protocol photos and making measurements for the official (suit) for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup," said the FPF in a short statement.