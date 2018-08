The sporting director of the Peruvian Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos Oblitas, holds a press conference in Lima on Wednesday, Aug. 1. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The sporting director of the Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF) said here Wednesday that he is ready to do "the impossible" to persuade Ricardo Gareca to remain coach of the national side.

Juan Carlos Oblitas told a press conference that while Gareca would like to stay on, he is worried about the future of Peruvian soccer in light of the scandal involving FPF president Edwin Oviedo.