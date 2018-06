Sweden's Marcus Rohden (L) fights for the ball with Peru's Paolo Guerrero during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at the Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, 09 June 2018. EFE-EPA/ADAM IHSE SWEDEN OUT

Peru's Luis Advincula (L) vies with Sweden's Marcus Rohden during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at the Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, 09 June 2018. EFE/EPA/ADAM IHSE SWEDEN OUT

Peru's Jefferson Farfan (C-L) is chased by Sweden's Albin Ekdal (C-R) during the international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Peru at the Ullevi staduium in Gothenburg, Sweden, 09 June 2018. EFE/EPA/PONTUS LUNDAHL SWEDEN OUT

The Peruvian national soccer team arrived Sunday in Russia en route from Sweden to compete in its first World Cup in 36 years, its last appearance in the international tourney coming in Spain in 1982.

The Blanquirroja landed in Moscow, where the players and staff were welcomed by a large crowd despite the fact that local summer temperatures were unseasonably low.