Peruvian national soccer team coach Ricardo Gareca watches as his players take on Iceland in a friendly match on March 27, 2018, in Harrison, New Jersey. EPA-EFE FILE/Kena Betancur

The Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF) said it submitted its preliminary World Cup roster to FIFA this weekend.

"We sent the preliminary roster. You'll have to be patient about getting the official one, which the coach will provide in a press conference," FPF official Antonio Garcia Pye said Saturday during a show streamed on Facebook by reporter Fernando Egusquiza.