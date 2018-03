(FILE) The head coach of Peruvian national soccer team Argentinian Ricardo Gareca speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) in Lima, Peru, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

(FILE) Peruvian fans cheer on their team prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification playoff second leg match between Peru and New Zealand, at the National Stadium of Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

The Peruvian soccer team will play a friendly match against Germany in September after the participation of both teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) announced Thursday.

If they do not vie with each other in this year's World Cup, the match in September will be the second time that Peru and Germany take the field together since the FIFA World Cup in Mexico in 1970, when the South American team was defeated by the German 3-1.