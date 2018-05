File Photograph showing Peruvian national soccer team captain Paolo Guerrero as he arrives to Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima, Peru, May 15, 2018. File EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru trying get to past loss of Guerrero as they prepare for World Cup

The Peruvian national soccer team is trying to get past the suspension of top striker Paolo Guerrero from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, concentrating instead on their upcoming match against Denmark, Edison Flores said Wednesday.

He told reporters at the end of the team's morning practice that, while "there is still much talk about Paolo's absence," the club is focusing on "turning the page."