Peru's national soccer team coach Argentine Ricardo Gareca speaks at a press conference in Lima, Peru, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru's soccer federation (FPF) on Wednesday unveiled head coach Ricardo Gareca's provisional call-ups for this summer's World Cup in Russia, a roster that does not include 39-year-old striker Claudio Pizarro or suspended forward Paolo Guerrero.

The call-up list was posted on the Peruvian national soccer team's Twitter page, while Gareca is to discuss his choices at a press conference on Wednesday.