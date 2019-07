Peruvian national soccer team defender Alexander Callens (L) practices on June 14, 2019, at the Internacional training complex in Porto Alegre, Brazil, ahead of the Copa America Group B match against Venezuela. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Peruvian national soccer team central defender Alexander Callens returned to practice on Tuesday after doctors determined that his left ankle was not injured.

The 27-year-old Callens, who has not seen any action in the Copa America, missed Monday's practice session because he had to undergo an MRI on his sore ankle.