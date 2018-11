The head coach of Peruvian soccer club Alianza Lima, Pablo Bengoechea, shouts instructions to his players on April 19, 2018, during a Copa Libertadores group-stage match at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The governing body that organizes Peruvian soccer's first division demanded Wednesday that its constituent clubs be involved in running a new league, which is to be overseen by Peru's soccer federation (FPF) starting in 2019.

The Professional Soccer Sports Association (ADFP) said the 16 clubs that make up that governing body would not participate in the new Professional Soccer League (LFP) if they are not taken into consideration.