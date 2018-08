Peruvian national soccer team coach Ricardo Gareca holds a press conference on Aug. 8, 2018, in Lima, Peru, to announce that he is staying with the squad under a new three-year contract that has an automatic option for a fourth year if the Andean country qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. EPA-EFE/German Falcon

Argentine Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru to the World Cup after a 36-year absence, said Wednesday he was staying with the squad for three more years, with a fourth year being added to his contract automatically if the Andean country qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"We're really, really happy to extend the ties once again," Gareca said in a press conference.