Peruvian national team coach Ricardo Gareca (C) works with his players during a practice session on May 24, 2018, at the VIDENA sports complex in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian national team coach Ricardo Gareca went to the Church of the Nazarenes in the capital and prayed for success at the World Cup before the Lord of Miracles, the most venerated religious image in Peru, the Archdiocese of Lima said.

"I have come to say goodbye to the Lord," the coach told the nuns who are the keepers of the image.