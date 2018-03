Photo provided on Mar. 9, 2018 showing Peruvian Race walker Kimberly Garcia, during an interview with EFE in Lima, Peru, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Race walker Kimberly Garcia, honored as Peru's top athlete in 2017, has her sights set on the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the chance to win her country's first-ever Olympic medal in a track-and-field event.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old from the Andean city of Huancayo continues her Olympic journey at the South American Race Walking Championships in Sucua, Ecuador.