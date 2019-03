Photograph taken on Feb. 28, 2019. It portrays Peruvian athlete Inas Melchor while exercising during an interview with EFE, in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE / Ernesto Arias

Peruvian long-distance runner Ines Melchor, who holds the South American record for the marathon, is entering the final stretch of her career with the dream of winning the gold medal at the upcoming 2019 Pan American Games.

Melchor, 32, said in an interview with EFE that for her the Pan Am Games, to be held July 26-Aug. 11, will be the most important event of the year, a greater priority than the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Qatar, which begins Sept. 27.