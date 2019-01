Gabriel Costa (R) from Sporting celebrates with his partner Marcos Lopez after scoring in the final match of the clausura tournament in Lima, Peru on Dec. 16, 2019. EPA- EFE FILE/ Ernesto Arias

The Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF) said the 2019 First-Division tournament will be rebranded the Liga 1 and include the Apertura and Clausura tournaments, as well as a new tournament.

The new competition, the Copa Bicentenario, is scheduled for mid-year and will include the 32 First- and Second-Division clubs.