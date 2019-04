Peruvian squash player Diego Elías poses for a photo during an interview with EFE in Lima on Apr. 1, 2019 (reissued on Apr. 11). EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Peruvian squash player Diego Elías poses for a photo during an interview with EFE in Lima on Apr. 1, 2019 (reissued on Apr. 11). EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Peru's Diego Elias wants to become the world's first Latin American number one squash player.

The 22-year-old grew up holding a squash racket and has been practicing since he was only three years old.