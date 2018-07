Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, seen here, who competed at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, returned on Monday to training with Brazilian soccer club Flamengo even though it is still not clear whether his contract will be renewed. EFE-EPA/File

Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, who competed at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, returned on Monday to training with Brazilian club Flamengo even though it is still not clear whether his contract will be renewed, while his teammate and countryman, Miguel Trauco, who is unhappy in Brazil, did not report.

Guerrero and Trauco, a defender, were supposed to report on Monday to Flamengo, the current leader in the Brazilian Championship, after Peru was eliminated in the World Cup's group phase.