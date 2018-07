Werder Bremen's Claudio Pizarro celebrates with fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg at Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany, April 16, 2016. EPA-EFE file/Carmen Jaspersen

Peruvian striker Claudio Pizarro, age 39, joined Bundesliga club Werder Bremen for the fifth time, wrapping up his career at the same team he started with in Europe, the German club announced on Sunday.

Pizarro will start the 2018/2019 season with Werder on a performance-based contract, after injuries marred his 2017/2018 season with FC Kolen, which was relegated from the first-tier league.