A real "armada" of Peruvian smiling and highly competitive surfers on Sunday won seven medals at the Pan American Games in Lima, confirming Peru's role as a global power in the sport.
Peru was a finalist in all surfing categories on Sunday, an extraordinary feat in and of itself, and wound up taking home three gold medals, three silvers and a bronze - far outstripping any other nation - although Colombian siblings Giorgio and Isabella Gomez won golds in the men's and women's surf SUP ("paddle board") competitions.