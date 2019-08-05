Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (r) and the president of the Pan American Games organizing committee, Carlos Neuhaus (l), participate in the medal ceremony after the surfing events at the Pan American Games in Lima on Aug. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Peru's Luca Mesinas competes in the surfing competition, in which he won a gold medal, at the Pan American Games in Lima on Aug. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Peru's Daniella Rosas, displays the gold medal she won, after the surfing events at the Pan American Games in Lima on Aug. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Peru's Vania Torres displays the silver medal she won in the surfing events at the Pan American Games in Lima on Aug. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

A real "armada" of Peruvian smiling and highly competitive surfers on Sunday won seven medals at the Pan American Games in Lima, confirming Peru's role as a global power in the sport.

Peru was a finalist in all surfing categories on Sunday, an extraordinary feat in and of itself, and wound up taking home three gold medals, three silvers and a bronze - far outstripping any other nation - although Colombian siblings Giorgio and Isabella Gomez won golds in the men's and women's surf SUP ("paddle board") competitions.