Lucas Barron who will participate in the next Rally Dakar 2019 with his father on Dec. 4 2018 in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastián Castañeda

Among the more than 500 participants who have registered for Dakar 2019, Peru's Lucas Barron will make history as the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the toughest rally in the world.

"I'm nervous. It's my first time I'm going to race the Dakar," he told EFE with father Jacques Barron at his side.