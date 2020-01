Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in action during stage nine of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al-Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Chinese driver Aidong Li of the Qian'an Jiu Jiang Landsail Racing Club team in action during stage nine of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al-Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Chinese driver Wei Han of the Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team in action during stage nine of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al-Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz of the Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team in action during stage nine of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al-Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

French driver Stephane Peterhansel of the Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team in action during stage nine of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al-Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team in action during stage nine of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al-Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

France’s Mini driver Stephane Peterhansel on Tuesday won the ninth stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally car race while Husqvarna’s rider Pablo Quintanilla was the fastest on the bikes.

Peterhansel covered stage nine in three hours, eight minutes and 31 seconds.