Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2018 from Uyuni to Tupiza, Bolivia, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Peugeot competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2018 from Uyuni to Tupiza, Bolivia, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot) competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2018 from Uyuni to Tupiza, Bolivia, 14 January 2018. EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel won the eighth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 on Sunday but only slightly chipped away at Spanish Peugeot teammate Carlos Sainz's big lead of more than an hour in that category.

The 52-year-old Peterhansel, a racing great who is seeking his 14th Dakar title overall and eighth in the car division, completed the 498-kilometer timed portion of the Uyuni-Tupiza stage - the second and final part of the first so-called marathon stage - in five hours, 15 minutes and 18 seconds.