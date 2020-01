Saudi driver Yasir Seaidan (Race Wolrd Team) and co-pilot Kuzmich Alexy from Russia in action during stage six of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Ha'il to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

French Mathieu Serradori (SRT Racing) drives his Buggy Century during stage six of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Ha'il to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Fernando Alonso (Toyota Gazoo Racing) in action during stage six of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Ha'il to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) in action during stage six of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Ha'il to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Australian rider Toby Rice (Red Bull, KTM Factory Team) in action during stage six of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Ha'il to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

French driver Stephane Peterhansel (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) in action during stage six of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Ha'il to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

French Mini driver Stéphane Peterhansel on Friday won the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia followed by Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Mini), who managed to nudge to the top of the general rankings by pipping Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) to the post.

Sainz finished the stage just one minute and 21 seconds behind Peterhansel, who sits third in the general classifications, 16 minutes and 18 seconds off the leading Spaniard. EFE-EPA