Puerto Rican player Monica Puig in action during her women's singles second round match against Czech player Petra Kvitova at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Czech player Petra Kvitova in action during her women's singles second round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova on Tuesday put an end to Mónica Puig's Madrid Open hopes after she defeated her 6-3, 7-6.

Kvitova, who has won the tournament in the Spanish capital twice before, claimed her victory over the Puerto Rican Olympic gold medalist in one hour, 53 minutes.