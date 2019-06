Italian Moto GP rider Danilo Petrucci of Ducati Team (L) Italian Moto GP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team (C) and Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team (R) in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italian Moto GP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team (L) and Italian Moto GP rider Danilo Petrucci of Ducati Team (R) in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italian Moto GP rider Danilo Petrucci of Ducati Team celebrates on the podium after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2019 EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italy’s Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) on Sunday took a huge risk in the final lap to claim his first MotoGP win in the Italian Grand Prix.

Petrucci earned his victory with a time of 41 minutes and 33.8 seconds, only 0.043s ahead of Spain’s Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), while Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) completed the podium 0.338s off the pace.