Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) in action during the second free practice ahead of the Valencia Moto Grand Prix held in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 16. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Spanish rider Marc Marquez in action during the second free practice ahead of the Valencia Moto Grand Prix held in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 16. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Italian rider Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) in action during the second free practice ahead of the Valencia Moto Grand Prix held in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 16. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Danilo Petrucci of Italy (Alma Pramac Racing) Friday set the pace in the second free practice for the Valencia Moto Grand Prix, however the Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) is still the fastest in the overall standings after the two sessions.

Petrucci finished the rain-hit practice in the first spot, clocking a time of one minute, 41.318 seconds, with a 0.407-second lead ahead of Marquez, while Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) came in third with a time of one minute and 42.081 seconds.