MotoGP World Champion, Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda team, leaves his box to take part in a free practice session at Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste, outside Valencia, eastern Spain, Nov. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team looks back as he takes part in a free practice session at Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste, outside Valencia, eastern Spain, Nov. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

MotoGP World Champion, Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Honda team, takes part in a free practice session at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, outside Valencia, eastern Spain, Nov. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Danilo Petrucci of Italy (Alma Pramac) on Saturday set the fastest time in the third free practice for the Valencia Moto Grand Prix, beating third-placed Marc Marquez of Spain (Honda), who has already secured the 2018 title.

Petrucci clocked in at one minute and 39.712 seconds, clinching a 0.088-second lead over his compatriot Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), after having also set the pace in the second free practice on Friday.