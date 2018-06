Italian Moto GP rider Danilo Petrucci of Alma Pramac Racing celebrates on the podium after his second place on the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, Le Mans, France, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci is to join Ducati's factory team in 2019, the team said Wednesday, replacing Spain's Jorge Lorenzo, who is leaving Ducatti for Honda next year.

Petrucci, 27, is to move up to Ducati after riding for four years at the satellite Pramac Ducati team.