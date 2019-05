Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, of Repsol Honda Team, takes a bend during the third free practice session for motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Jerez, Cadiz, southern Spain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo, of Repsol Honda Team, in action during the third free practice session for motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez, Cadiz, southern Spain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci, of Mission Winnow Ducati Team, during the third free practice session for motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez, Cadiz, Spain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Italy’s Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) on Saturday set the pace in the third free practice session ahead of the Spanish MotoGP, prevailing with a tight 0.061s advantage over Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V).

The third session of the free practice only added to the woes of Yamaha’s two riders, Italy’s Valentino Rossi and Spaniard Maverick Viñales, as they did not secure an automatic spot in the second qualifying round.