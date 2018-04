A general view of a participant on the first day of the Open of Spain golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Victor Lerena

Jon Rahm (R) and Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain on the first day of the Spanish Open golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12,l 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Royal Spanish Golf Federation chairman Gonzaga Escauriaza announced Thursday that the PGA's Open de España website had registered 22,000 free tickets requests.

Because of the requests, Escauriaza expects a significant showing by the public during the four-day tournament which kicks off on Apr. 12 at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid.