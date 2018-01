Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie holds up the NFC trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum loosens his chin strap as he walks off the field in the second half of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (R) escapes from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (L) in the second half of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (R) grabs Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (L) by the shirt tail as Digs runs the ball in the first half of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount protects the ball with both arms as he scores a touchdown in the first half of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith (L) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (R) in the first half of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates at the end of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham celebrates in the end zone in the second half of the NFC Championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame their doubters and one of the regular season's best defenses to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The win means the Eagles move on to the Super Bowl, where reigning champions the New England Patriots await.