Philip Younghusband of the Philippines reacts after scoring a penalty during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Akhtam Nazarov of Tajikistan reacts following their loss in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Players from the Philippines celebrate their win after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A last minute penalty on Tuesday saw the Philippines international soccer team qualify for their first-ever AFC Asian Cup with a narrow 2-1 win over Tajikistan.

Phil Younghusband converted the penalty in the 91st minute following a handball, adding to the Azkals 74-minute goal bagged by Kevin Ingreso.